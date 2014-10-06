VIENNA Austrian utility Verbund (VERB.VI) reiterated its earnings guidance and dividend plans on Monday after announcing it had agreed the sale of two French power plants to U.S. financial investor KKR (KKR.N).

Chief Financial Officer Peter Kollmann told Reuters that Verbund expected earnings to reach 70 million euros ($88 million) and to distribute a dividend of around 20 cents per share.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)