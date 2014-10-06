Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
VIENNA Austrian utility Verbund (VERB.VI) reiterated its earnings guidance and dividend plans on Monday after announcing it had agreed the sale of two French power plants to U.S. financial investor KKR (KKR.N).
Chief Financial Officer Peter Kollmann told Reuters that Verbund expected earnings to reach 70 million euros ($88 million) and to distribute a dividend of around 20 cents per share.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.