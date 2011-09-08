Internet domain name provider VeriSign Inc said its chief financial officer Brian Robins, who played a key role in the company's long drawn out restructuring process, has resigned.

Shares of the Dulles, Virginia-based company were down more than 8 percent at $31.06 in heavy extended trade, after closing at $33.91 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

Robins, who took over as CFO two years ago, has seen through VeriSign's asset sell-off since 2007, as the company narrowed focus on its core infrastructure and security business units.

VeriSign, which serves as the global registry for the .com and .net domain names, sold off its payment authentication business to Symantec Corp in a $1.3 billion deal in 2010.

Robins' resignation comes a little more than a month after Mark McLaughlin quit as CEO, leaving VeriSign founder and former CEO Bidzos to take over the reins.

During Robin's tenure, the company's stock price gained almost two-thirds in value.

On Thursday, the company said it will name an interim CFO soon and Robins will assist during the transition.

The company also reaffirmed its outlook for 2011.

"Today's news was not the result of any matters which, to the company's knowledge, would have an adverse impact on the integrity of the company's financial statements or the results of its operations," the company said in a statement.

