Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
WASHINGTON Verizon Communications Inc denied a report on Wednesday it was in talks with carriers and hardware manufacturers to open a new mobile software store.
“We have no plans to do that,” Verizon spokeswoman Debra Lewis said. “Been there. Done that," she added, referring to Verizon's Apps, a mobile software store the company shut down last year.
Lewis spoke after The Information, an industry website, reported that Verizon was leading discussions to launch an industry coalition to create a mobile app store.
Currently, Google Inc gives its distribution partners, including carriers and device manufacturers, 30 percent of revenue from applications sold in its stores. Apple Inc operates differently, offering no share of revenue from the apps sold in its stores.
In 2013, customers spent a record $10 billion on Apple's App store. Google does not release revenue figures for its store.
(Additional reporting by Edwin Chan in Los Angeles. Editing by Andre Grenon and Tom Brown)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.