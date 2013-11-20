Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
BARCELONA Verizon Communications <VZ.N does not expect to see any improvement in the enterprise sector next year because companies are held back by uncertainty over changes to tax laws.
"The good news is that the macro enviro is not getting worse, but not getting better," Chief Finance Officer Fran Shammo told a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona.
"In the U.S. we still have too much uncertainty around what tax reform looks like so until companies know what that looks like they are not investing."
MILAN/FRANKFURT Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
BOSTON A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.