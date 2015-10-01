Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Verizon Communications Inc launched its new mobile video app "go90" on Thursday, looking to corner market share in the mobile ad industry dominated by Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
The free, short-form video service will drive revenue from data usage and targeted advertising from well-known brands.
"At launch, there are over 8,000 titles available to go90 users as well as over 35 exclusive original series, which will nearly double by year's end," the company said in a statement.
The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier last month launched a trial of the service, which offers live events, on-demand shows and videos.
Companies such as Netflix Inc and Hulu, which offer Web-based video services, have put pressure on traditional pay-TV companies that are struggling to add viewers.
NEW YORK HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.