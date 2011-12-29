NEW YORK Verizon Wireless said on Thursday that it had resolved an "issue" with its high-speed wireless network overnight, after its third widely reported problem in a month.

The country's biggest wireless service did not give any details about the problem but said phone call and text message services were not disrupted for high-speed fourth generation (4G) customers and that its older third generation (3G) service was operating normally.

But some customers complained that they were seeing 3G problems, others said their 4G service was being restored on Thursday morning on a Verizon message board. One person complained about the lack of a public announcement.

"At least acknowledge there is a problem, do you really expect your paying customers to not notice??" the person wrote on the online message board.

On December 8 some Verizon customers were unable to access the Internet on their wireless devices for about 24 hours. The company had to fix another data service problem on December 21.

Verizon Wireless, which has long boasted that its service is

"most reliable." is a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc.

