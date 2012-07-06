Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
NEW YORK Verizon Communications has dismissed a patent from its case against TiVo Inc, leaving the telephone company with only patent claim against the digital video recorder developer.
"The filing today doesn't affect the substance of Verizon's case or our likelihood of success. These were simply procedural steps," Verizon spokesman Ed McFadden said.
The company had originally filed six patent claims against TiVo related to video-recording technology.
TiVo declined to comment.
MDC analyst Michael Cohen said the dismissal is "incrementally good" for TiVo because none of its patents have been dismissed, while Verizon has had five dismissed.
Cohen said he expects a trial for the case to start in October unless the companies settle.
In January, AT&T Inc agreed to pay TiVo at least $215 million plus monthly licensing fees to settle patent litigation.
Verizon said in a court document filed on Friday that it was dismissing U.S. Patent 6,367,078 from the case, which would prevent it from later asserting the patent against TiVo.
The case is TiVo Inc vs Verizon Communications at United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division Case No 2:09-cv-257-JRG.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.