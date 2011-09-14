GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead to face off at HIV meeting next week
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
Vermillion Inc said its cancer test was found to improve sensitivity in ovarian cancer patients, when used in combination with imaging.
Shares of the company jumped as much as 43 percent on the news soon after markets opened on Monday, making it the top-mover on Nasdaq.
Austin, Texas-based Vermillion, which is into discovery, development and marketing of diagnostic tests, said its OVA1 cancer test, launched last March, achieved 98.1 percent sensitivity for all types of ovarian cancers.
Risk of ovarian malignancy was found to be increasing with the rising test score, the company said in a statement.
Clinical sensitivity to malignancy is considered a key metric in ovarian cancer tests as death rates from the disease are very high, Vermillion Chief Executive Gale Page said.
"The current research demonstrates that OVA1 in conjunction with imaging will not only help identify more women with ovarian cancer for referral, but can give them greater confidence that their ovarian tumor is benign," principal investigator of the OVA1 clinical trial Fred Ueland said.
The results were highlighted at the 17th Annual European Society of Gynecologic Oncology meeting, held in Milan from September 11-14.
Vermillion shares traded around $33 last March, before the company went bankrupt. They were trading at ten times their ten-day average at $3.29 on Monday morning on Nasdaq, and touched a high of $3.50 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
FRANKFURT Bayer's best-selling blood-thinning drug Xarelto has also proved effective in preventing heart attacks and strokes in patients suffering from certain types of artery disease, the company said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly.