Vermillion Inc said its experimental blood test showed promise in identifying patients with risk of blood vessel clots, sending its shares up 10 percent in morning trade.

The company found that the test Vasclir showed statistically significant different levels of three different blood components in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and non-PAD subjects.

Peripheral artery disease is a condition in which the arteries in the legs or arms are narrowed or blocked. People with peripheral artery disease are at a high risk of heart attack, stroke, poor circulation and leg pain.

The Austin, Texas-based company's shares, which have lost 36 percent of their value in the last three months, rose 10 percent to a high of $2.89, Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)