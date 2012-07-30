'Fasting-mimicking' diet said to reduce risk factors for aging
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
Diagnostics company Vermillion Inc said a clinical trial of its blood test for detecting ovarian cancer showed the test had a high chance of correctly identifying patients with cancer.
Shares of the company jumped 21 percent to $2.17 on the news.
The study, named OVA1, is a blood test for pre-surgical assessment of ovarian tumors for malignancy.
The study focused on two particularly challenging subgroups - women with early-stage ovarian cancer and pre-menopausal women.
"A key goal of the study was to investigate the challenging pre-menopausal setting, where benign cysts have a high incidence and early-stage cancer often goes undetected," Chief Executive Gail Page said.
The test had a 94 percent sensitivity in the pre-menopausal group, and a 91 percent sensitivity in the early-stage ovarian cancer group.
A diagnostic test's sensitivity refers to its ability to correctly identify those who are actually affected by the disease.
Overall, the test showed a 96 percent sensitivity.
OVA1 also had a low chance of mistakenly classifying a sick person as healthy.
Vermillion shares were up 11 percent at $2 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
(Reuters Health) - Improving cardiovascular fitness over time may prolong life, suggests a new study.