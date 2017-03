A sign is seen for high-end retail store Versace along 5th Avenue in New York May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

MILAN Italian private equity fund Clessidra said on Friday it has a strong interest in fashion house Versace, which is currently looking to sell a stake of between 15 and 20 percent.

"We are taking part in a process, we are strongly interested and we hope to be successful," Clessidra head Claudio Sposito said on Friday.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)