Staff reviewers from the U.S. FDA questioned whether Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's experimental combination therapy for cystic fibrosis had an added benefit over the company's already approved therapy, Kalydeco, in patients with the most common genetic mutation behind the deadly disease.

Vertex's combination of Kalydeco and an experimental compound called lumacaftor was tested against a placebo in patients aged 12 and above with a type of genetic mutation known as F508del, carried by about half of all CF patients.

Kalydeco is not currently approved to treat this mutation.

If the combination, Orkambi, is approved, Vertex will be eligible to treat about 8,500 patients in the United States, up from the 2,000 Kalydeco currently addresses, said Zachry Barber, the company's senior director of corporate communications.

The FDA is slated to make a decision on Orkambi by July 5.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewers noted Orkambi's "relatively small" treatment effect, but said they were satisfied with its safety profile, in briefing documents released on Friday.

The combination was tested against a placebo, rather than against its individual components as is typically the case, the reviewers said.

This raises the question of whether lumacaftor contributes any added benefit over Kalydeco as a standalone drug, as well as whether Kalydeco by itself has a positive effect on the patient population, they said.

Analysts said they still expect the FDA to approve the drug.

CF is caused by a missing or defective gene that makes the body produce a thick, sticky mucus resulting in inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections. Most patients die in their mid-twenties.

Patients must take a cocktail of vitamins, painkillers and antibiotics to maintain daily functioning. The disease affects about 30,000 people in the United States.

A panel of independent advisers to the FDA will make a recommendation on Orkambi on Tuesday. The agency typically follows the panel's recommendations.

Vertex's stock was up 1.2 percent in afternoon trading. The shares rose as much as 5 percent to a session high of $131.42 earlier.

