Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
COPENHAGEN Shares in the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) jumped 13 percent on Monday, following newspaper reports of potential acquisition bids from two Chinese companies.
Vestas declined to comment on the report.
Danish daily Jyllands-Posten on Monday reported the possibility of a takeover bid after a plunge in Vestas' shares, citing unidentified Danish corporate financiers.
It said China's second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co 002202.SZ (2208.HK) and Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS) had held discussions with a number of corporate bankers regarding the possibility of such a bid.
The shares were up 13 percent to 55.20 Danish crowns at 3:07 a.m. Eastern Time, outperforming a relatively flat Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index .OMXC20.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.