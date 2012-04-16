COPENHAGEN Shares in the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) jumped 13 percent on Monday, following newspaper reports of potential acquisition bids from two Chinese companies.

Vestas declined to comment on the report.

Danish daily Jyllands-Posten on Monday reported the possibility of a takeover bid after a plunge in Vestas' shares, citing unidentified Danish corporate financiers.

It said China's second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co 002202.SZ (2208.HK) and Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS) had held discussions with a number of corporate bankers regarding the possibility of such a bid.

The shares were up 13 percent to 55.20 Danish crowns at 3:07 a.m. Eastern Time, outperforming a relatively flat Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index .OMXC20.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)