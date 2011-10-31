COPENHAGEN The Chief Executive of Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems' (VWS.CO) has no plans to step down following a profit warning late Sunday which sent the group's shares down sharply on Monday.

Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues and operating profit margin but stood by its order intake and free cash flow forecast. [ID:nN1E79T09M]

Asked if he had plans to step down, Chief Executive Ditlev Engel told Reuters: "No, I have no plans for that," adding he regretted investor confidence had been hurt.

"I can understand why investors are not impressed," he said.

He said the group would not give guidance for full-year 2012 when reporting its third quarter results next week, and felt confident its 2011 order intake view was realistic.

"If we did not believe that was realistic we would not have maintained that outlook," Engel said.

Shares in Vestas dropped 19.5 percent to 89.65 Danish crowns at 1111 GMT (7:11 a.m. EDT), recovering some of their losses after opening at 84.75 crowns, and compared with a 1.0 percent decrease in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.

The group's Chairman Bent Carlsen declined to comment on the board's confidence in chief executive Engel, and said it was important to stay focused on the group's positive cash flow.

"I never comment on that and I never did, even when the market was positive," Carlsen told Reuters.

"What we need to focus on is that the cash flow is positive in the third quarter," Carlsen said. "The cash flow has been significantly improved in the third quarter of the year."

One analyst said the profit warning itself was not as big a problem as the markets' confidence in Vestas.

"It is a catastrophe for investor confidence. But the way I read it, this is only a ripple for Vestas," said Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.

"The cash flow is very important and so is order intake," Pedersen said, noting that both were kept intact.

GERMAN PLANT IS KEY

On Sunday, Vestas reported a loss for the third quarter and said full-year 2011 profit and revenues would be lower than forecast due to a delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.

Some analysts expressed fear that the problems at the factory could extend into 2012 and had hoped for 2012 guidance.

"We get some of the third quarter figures in the statement and we know they will give 2012 guidance. So why do they not give guidance for 2012?" said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen.

"If the problems continue at this factory, they could be pushed and really make a difference on the 2012 result," Jorgensen said.

Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4 billion euros from an earlier forecast of 7.0 billion and lowered its projection for its operating profit margin to about 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent.

Vestas said it expected an order intake this year for wind turbines with total capacity of 7,000-8,000 megawatts, a positive free cash flow and investments of 850 million euros.

It said free cash flow for the first nine months of 2011 was negative 218 million euros, but the third quarter showed a positive free cash flow of 276 million.

"It is disappointing that there is a profit warning at this point in time, primarily because it is due to problems at the new factory in Germany. I have not heard that should be an issue until now," said Nykredit analyst Klaus Kehl.

"The positive is that, providing they get this factory up and running, there will be some revenue and earnings coming back in 2012," Kehl said.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Additional reporting by Jakob Vesterager; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)