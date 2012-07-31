COPENHAGEN Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) reported a swing back into profit for the second quarter on Tuesday from first-quarter losses and said its creditors had agreed to defer testing of its financial covenants.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items were 40 million euros ($48.97 million) in the second quarter, against a loss of 204 million in the first quarter, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement with preliminary results.

"Vestas has experienced a strong improvement in earnings and activity level in the second quarter of 2012 compared to the first quarter of the year," the company said.

Despite the second-quarter improvement, the company's financial covenants are affected by "the disappointing results realized by Vestas in the second half year of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012," it said.

Consequently Vestas has agreed with its creditors to defer the half-year 2012 testing of the financial covenants in its banking facilities, though Vestas expects to meet those covenants again in the near-term future, the company said.

Vestas shares leapt on the news.

(Reporting by John Acher)