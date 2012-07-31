COPENHAGEN Vestas (VWS.CO), the world's biggest wind turbine maker, swung back into profit in its second quarter from losses in the first, and said it expected to meet a deferred test of its borrowing rules after its banks agreed to a delay on Tuesday.

Vestas shares, which have been hit by weak prospects for the renewable energy industry in the global economic slump and by talk in July the company was in talks with its lenders, leapt ahead to trade up 17.1 percent by 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT).

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items were 40 million euros ($48.97 million) in the second quarter, against a loss of 204 million in the first quarter, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement with preliminary results.

"Vestas has experienced a strong improvement in earnings and activity level in the second quarter of 2012 compared with the first quarter of the year," the company said in the advance statement which came ahead of official accounts on August 22.

The statement gave no explanation for the improvement.

Second-quarter revenue grew 46 percent from the first quarter to 1.61 billion euros, Vestas said.

Despite the second-quarter improvement, the company's financial covenants are affected by "the disappointing results realized by Vestas in the second half year of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012," it said.

Vestas has agreed with its creditors to defer the half-year 2012 testing of financial covenants in its banking facilities, though Vestas expects to meet those covenants again in the near future, the company said.

Vestas said its lenders allowed drawings on credit facilities, which are sufficient for the continued operation of Vestas on usual terms, it said.

"Vestas considers this to be a temporary issue and in the light of the company's positive results in the second quarter of 2012 combined with the large backlog of firm and unconditional orders, Vestas expects to meet the financial covenants contained in its current banking facilities in the near-term future," it said.

The stock was hit in early July by an unconfirmed report that the company had entered debt restructuring talks, fuelling fears the company might need to turn to shareholders for a capital injection.

"One cannot rule out that it (a capital increase) will come at a later stage, but it looks like the worst fear of Vestas collapsing in the near future is exaggerated," said Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.

(Reporting by John Acher; additional reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by David Cowell)