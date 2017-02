COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) dropped 24.0 percent on Monday after the group issued a profit warning late on Sunday.

Vestas shares fell to 84.45 Danish crowns at 0803 GMT (4:03 a.m. EDT), approaching a year low of 80.15 crowns, against a 2.1 percent fall in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index .OMXC20.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)