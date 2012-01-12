COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) extended losses, and traded down more than 6 percent before recovering partly, after the company's chief executive held a news conference on planned job cuts and a sweeping reorganization.

The stock clawed back from lows but still traded down 5.6 percent at 1354 GMT.

Earlier on Thursday, Vestas announced it would cut 2,335 jobs, roughly a tenth of its workforce, in a bid to achieve costs savings of more than 150 million euros ($190.30 million) by year-end.

($1 = 0.7882 euros)

