Sony Corp's cloud-based TV service, PlayStation Vue, said on Tuesday it would drop all Viacom Inc channels, including Comedy Central, Spike and MTV, starting Nov. 11.

PlayStation Vue will add BBC America, NBA TV and broadcast stations from CBS and Fox, according to a blog post on Sony's PlayStation website.

Dwayne Benefield, the head of PlayStation Vue, said the decision was part of an ongoing evaluation of the service.

"We have determined that removing the bundle of channels from Viacom is the best way for us to continue to offer the most compelling value to our fans," he said. (bit.ly/2fB9aku)

Sony has existing streaming deals with Walt Disney Co networks, including ESPN and ABC, as well as the NFL Network and Time Warner Inc's HBO.

The service can be used by PlayStation 3 and 4 users and can be accessed on Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones through the PlayStation Vue mobile app.

Viacom is also in talks with Alphabet Inc's YouTube over distribution of its channel, according to people familiar with the matter.

