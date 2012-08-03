The MTV logo can be seen on a sign in front of the MTV studios in Times Square New York December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Viacom Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by weak advertising sales at its U.S. cable networks and a poor showing at the box office for its movies.

Revenue fell more sharply than expected as ratings declines at flagship networks MTV, BET and Comedy Central hurt Viacom's wider business.

Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman acknowledged "cyclical ratings softness" at the networks, which he said would be reinventing themselves with a slew of new shows and movies.

Dauman said he expected ratings to improve through the next fiscal year as Viacom is already seeing some improvements in the current quarter.

"As I said, it takes a while to create new programming, shoot it, cast it, do all those things," Dauman said. "The shows are going to be released over the next several months, and we expect to see a positive impact."

A bruising nine-day programming blackout of Viacom networks on DirecTV Group during a contract dispute will cut 1.5 percent from the current quarter's advertising revenue, the company said.

But it expects overall carriage fees to grow at high single- to low double-digit percentage rates for the fiscal year.

Dauman said Viacom had negotiated a significantly higher than 20 percent increase in its new DirecTV deal. The company also priced in higher annual increases than the previous agreement over the course of the new seven-year deal, he added.

"They did a decent job of explaining away what looked at first blush like an awful quarter, but the guidance was positive, particularly around the DirecTV increase," said Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich.

Viacom shares rose less than 1 percent, underperforming the market and media rivals, which were boosted by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The Standard & Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes were both up around 2 percent.

U.S. advertising revenue fell 7 percent at the cable networks, which the company said had suffered because popular event shows like the BET Awards did not air during the quarter.

Analysts had expected ratings declines at flagship children's cable network Nickelodeon and MTV.

Some analysts have linked the lower ratings to the availability of Nickelodeon programming on digital on-demand services such as Netflix Inc, but Dauman has put the blame primarily on changes in the Nielsen ratings system.

Revenue at the Paramount film studio fell 29 percent as three movies released during the quarter -- "Madagascar 3," "The Dictator" and "Titanic 3D" -- failed to perform as well as the year-earlier schedule of four pictures, including "Kung Fu Panda 2" and "Thor."

Viacom, which is controlled by veteran media mogul Sumner Redstone, reported earnings of $523 million for the third quarter ended on June 30, down from $574 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 97 cents per share, 3 cents below the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue was down 14 percent at $3.24 billion.

Viacom shares rose 0.8 percent to $46.20 in morning Nasdaq trading.

(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)