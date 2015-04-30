A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Viacom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday though the media company is still struggling to turn around advertising declines in the United States.

Viacom, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, has been challenged over the past several quarters because of drops in Nielsen ratings and changing TV viewing habits, including the dumping of pricey cable subscriptions.

On a conference call with analysts, Viacom Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman addressed the debate roiling the media world on whether consumers should be able to pick and choose their own cable networks rather than subscribe to large costly packages.

Verizon introduced its own skinny bundle offer this month.

"There is no greater value than the fire hose of programming that you get by getting a broad bundle," Dauman said.

Revenue at Viacom's media networks rose 3 percent to $2.5 billion in the quarter. Advertising revenue in the United States fell 5 percent.

In a note to investors Jefferies analyst John Janedis wrote that after five consecutive quarters of sequential weakness, the 5 percent decline in Viacom's domestic ad revenue suggested improvement in non-Nielsen dependent sales.

Viacom recently came up with a "non-Nielsen-dependent advertising revenue" metric to measure viewership, which also includes digital and mobile.

Total quarterly revenue fell 3 percent to $3.1 billion, hurt by foreign exchange volatility and weakness at its film unit, Paramount Pictures. Analyst expected revenue of $3.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said earlier this month it would cut jobs and reorganize three of its domestic network groups into two new organizations, resulting in a charge of $784 million in the quarter.

Excluding the charge and other items, Viacom earned $1.16 per share, beating the average analyst estimate by 10 cents.

Viacom reported a net loss attributable to the company of $53 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a profit of $502 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Viacom is controlled by 91-year-old Sumner Redstone, who is known for his introductory remarks heaping praise on Viacom executives during earnings conference calls. This quarter he did not speak on the call.

Shares of Viacom were down 2.2 percent at $70.68.

