Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Souq.com will expand its workforce and operations after Amazon clinched a deal to buy 100 percent of the Middle East online retailer, executives from both firms said.
MILAN European pay TV company Sky (SKYB.L) has agreed to buy Italy's MTV free-to-air channel from U.S. media group Viacom (VIAB.O), a move that could pressure local market leader Mediaset (MS.MI).
Sky Italia, the Italian arm of Sky, and Viacom did not disclose financial details in a joint statement on Friday.
The channel, which has the prized No. 8 position on the TV remote dial, will continue to distribute Viacom content, coupled with programming from Sky Italia.
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.