A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) and Snapchat have extended a deal that will allow Viacom to sell advertising on the mobile app's behalf.

Under the deal, Viacom will have the right to sell against its own content on Snapchat as well as Snapchat's U.S. owned and operated advertising inventory, a Snapchat spokesman told Reuters.

That includes ads in Snapchat's un-partnered "Live Stories" which curate submitted posts from users in specific geographic locations or during large holidays, the spokesman added, but did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Viacom is the only television company to have this arrangement with Snapchat, he said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that a deal was likely between the two.

Viacom already had a deal with Snapchat that carries content for Viacom-owned networks Comedy Central and MTV. Snapchat is a mobile app where photos, videos and messages disappear in seconds, the Journal said.

Viacom recently appointed Dauman as executive chairman, replacing majority owner Sumner Redstone, overriding calls for an independent board chief from Redstone's daughter, who voted against Dauman.

The decision drew mixed reactions from investors.

SpringOwl Asset Management, a Viacom shareholder that has agitated for change, was disappointed by the move, while Permanent Portfolio of Family Of Funds, which is the fifth largest voting shareholder in Viacom and CBS (CBS.N), applauded Dauman's appointment.

Snapchat had recently partnered with the National Football League for its story explorer feature.

The White House had also joined Snapchat on Jan. 11 to reach out to a younger generation of Americans through social media.

Viacom was unavailable for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)