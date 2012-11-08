Taiwan bird flu culls reach nearly 130,000 as H5N6 cases confirmed
TAIPEI Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island.
OTTAWA Drug firm Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it expects generic drug companies to start producing their own versions of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra after Canada's Supreme Court ruled the patent was invalid.
The top court upheld an argument by Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which said Pfizer's patent application had not provided enough information about the active ingredient in Viagra.
"Pfizer expects to face generic competition in Canada shortly. The company stated that it is disappointed with the Court's ruling," Pfizer said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. The firm's Canadian patent had been due to expire in 2014. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TAIPEI Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island.
SEOUL South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will import 4.8 million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccine by the end of this month in an effort to prevent further spread of the viral disease.
SARAJEVO Bosnia reported its first case of bird flu on Sunday, after the H5N8 strain was detected at a hen farm in the northwestern town of Prijedor.