Vice Media will go on a "deal spree" next year and may explore an initial public offering, the Financial Times reported citing an interview with the youth-focused digital content company's Chief Executive Shane Smith.

Vice Media, known for its edgy videos, also said it has appointed as co-president James Schwab, who has advised media groups such as DreamWorks Animation SKG DWA.O, The Weinstein Co and Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA.O).

"Our war chest is the size of the full valuation of our competition so we will see some major ... deals happen," Smith told FT.

Vice secured $500 million investment in September from Silicon Valley's Technology Crossover Ventures and A+E Networks. In October, the company teamed up with Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) to build a studio in Toronto.

The company would want to stay independent and "would be stupid not to think about an IPO," Smith said in the interview.

