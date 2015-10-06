Pop singer Lady Gaga, model Naomi Campbell and actresses Kathy Bates and Chloe Sevigny helped launched the upcoming fifth instalment of FX's television series "American Horror Story: Hotel" at the weekend.

Lady Gaga, named woman of the year by music magazine Billboard last week, turns her hand to acting in the popular horror show.

"I don't know if we know why we're drawn to certain things. We just are," she said on the series' red carpet premiere on Saturday in Los Angeles.

"Myself and many of my friends have always been fascinated with things that many people don't think are beautiful, that they find scary or strange or weird or too unique."

The fifth instalment features 13 episodes and premieres on Oct. 7.