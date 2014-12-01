VIENNA Australia's IFM Investors intends to raise its offer for Vienna Airport (VIEV.VI) to 82 euros a share from 80 euros, IFM said in on Monday, after a bloc of investors held out for at least that much.

IFM also dropped its condition that it receives at least 20 percent of the airport operator, adding that it had received binding commitments from investors for 11.84 percent of Vienna Airport under the changed conditions.

Vienna Airport shares were up 2.6 percent at 0833 GMT (03:33 a.m. ET).

The sweetened bid represents a premium of 32.9 percent to the closing price of 61.69 euros before IFM's approach emerged in October.

The revised offer, if approved by Austria's Takeover Commission, would be published on Dec. 5 at the latest and run until Dec. 18.

"We think this step is in the best interest of shareholders primarily because the three-month extended deadline is avoided and the shareholders would get the purchase price significantly sooner," IFM's Investment Director, Werner Kerschl, said in a statement.

IFM had unveiled its original offer on Oct. 13, seeking between 20 percent and 29.9 percent of the airport operator. It said that investors had offered to tender 1.4 percent of the company as of Nov. 28.

IFM owns several small Australian airports and has also invested in British, German and Polish infrastructure. It has said that it was not looking to influence Vienna Airport's day-to-day management or delist the company.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)