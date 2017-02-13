European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HANOI Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Aviation VJC.HM will list on the domestic Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on February 28 at a starting price of 90,000 dong ($3.97) per share, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.
The starting price, which Vietjet announced last Thursday, would put the capitalization of Vietnam's biggest private airline at $1.19 billion.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.