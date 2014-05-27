BEIJING A Vietnamese fishing vessel capsized in disputed waters in the South China Sea on Monday after "harassing and colliding" with a Chinese fishing boat, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

"Crew aboard the boat were saved after their ship jostled a fishing boat from Dongfang City in southern China's Hainan province and overturned in the waters near China's Xisha Islands," Xinhua said, citing a government source.

China's government has launched solemn representations with Vietnam over the incident, Xinhua said.

A Vietnamese coastguard officer said earlier on Tuesday that a Chinese boat rammed and sank a Vietnamese fishing vessel not far from where China has stationed a massive oil rig in the disputed waters.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Hui Li)