'Tsunami' of toxic wastewater kills plants, animals in Israel's desert
MISHOR ROTEM, Israel Toxic wastewater that surged through a dry riverbed in southern Israel at the weekend left a wake of ecological destruction more than 20 km (12 miles) long.
HANOI Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, approved a plan on Tuesday to ban the motorcycles that swarm its streets by 2030 in an attempt to reduce traffic jams and pollution, the city's People Committee said on its website.
Authorities first considered banning the notorious hordes of bikes in the capital last year over fears its leafy streets would soon be overrun as the population swells and the middle class buys up cars in record numbers.
Under the scheme, the city government will gradually limit motorcycles in certain areas, the committee said in a statement on its website.
But there is concern over the feasibility of the plan.
Motorcycle riders say it would be impossible to ban people from a mode of transport they have grown up with, especially given the city's poor public transport.
Vietnam's rapid economic growth has seen household incomes quadruple since the turn of the century. One in every two of its 90 million people own a motorcycle, and car sales rose 30 percent in 2016.
Hanoi is forecast to have six million motorcycles on its roads in the next three years, according to the city government.
LONDON Climate change poses one of the biggest long-term risks to the global economy and companies, including big oil and gas firms such as Shell, have to be open about how the risks will affect them, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cannot freeze implementing a rule requiring oil and gas companies to fix methane leaks in their equipment, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday in a setback for President Donald Trump's push to cut environmental regulations.