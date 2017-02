U.S. President Barack Obama (L) attends a press conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HANOI Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said on Monday his country and the United States had differences, especially on human rights, and that the two sides needed to narrow those differences.

U.S. President Barack Obama is visiting Vietnam where he announced that Washington would completely lift its ban on the sale of lethal weapons to Vietnam, its former war enemy.

