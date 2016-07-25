Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
HANOI The World Bank and Vietnam on Monday signed agreements under which the country will get $371 million in loans and grants to support its economic competitiveness, green growth and water management.
The bank, Switzerland and Canada will give a combined $162 million loan and grant mixture to boost Vietnam's financial sector stability, reform state-owned enterprises and improve the business environment, the bank said in a statement.
Separately, Vietnam will borrow $90 million from the World Bank to support its climate change and green growth policy actions and $119 million for urban water supply and wastewater treatment project, the statement said.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.