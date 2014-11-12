MOSCOW Mobile operator Vimpelcom (VIP.O) said it expected its Russian operations to improve in the last three months of the year, after revenues there showed signs of recovery in the third quarter and the group added subscribers.

Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom has been struggling to turn around its Russian operations since losing the number-two spot to Megafon (MFON.MM) in 2010, having under-invested at home while pursuing a global expansion.

In the third quarter, revenues from its mobile service in Russia fell 5 percent year-on-year. But they were up 5 percent compared to the previous quarter as the number of subscribers increased by one million.

"The big investments we had made in our networks are now paying off," Jo Lunder, the company's chief executive, told Reuters, adding he considered third-quarter results in Russia "more than satisfactory".

In the past year, Vimpelcom has been investing heavily in its Russian networks to catch up with bigger rival MTS (MTSS.MM) and Megafon, improving customer service.

Its shares, however, have been pressured by a weak performance in Russia, still its biggest market, and a decision in January to cut dividends to free up cash for debt repayments.

Vimplecom said on Wednesday that a sharp drop in the rouble contributed to a fall in total revenue in dollar terms, which fell 9 percent to $5.1 billion.

Net profit fell 59 percent year-on-year to $104 million, due to $243 million in one-off costs from debt refinancing at its Italian unit and $206 million in forex losses.

Analysts had forecast a $213 million net profit, taking into account likely foreign exchange losses.

Vimpelcom, which also has operations in Italy, Algeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan, said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) slid 11 percent to $2.2 billion in the third quarter.

It confirmed its earlier forecast for "low to mid single digit" declines in sales and EBITDA in the whole of 2014 and announced a dividend of 3.5 U.S. cents a share.

