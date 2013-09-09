BNP Paribas expands car loans business with Opel/Vauxhall deal
PARIS French bank BNP Paribas' car financing business will grow by a third after the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall's financing arm for 900 million euros ($953.5 million) with PSA Group .
HONG KONG Vinda International Holdings Ltd (3331.HK) said on Monday that Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCAb.ST) (SCA) had offered to buy all shares it did not already own in the household consumer paper maker for HK$8.65 billion ($1.12 billion).
The Swedish-incorporated hygiene and forest products group, which already owns 21.68 percent of Vinda, offered to buy all outstanding shares in the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$11 per share in cash, representing a 38.4 percent premium over the last closing price, according to a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
SCA intends to maintain the listing status of Vinda after the deal. For the statement click here
LONDON Standard Life has reached agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11 billion-pound ($13.5 billion) merger that should save 200 million pounds a year in costs, pushing rivals to follow suit as fund managers' margins sag.
BEIJING ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.