Virgin America Inc VA.O on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit but forecast unit revenue for the current period in line with its industry peers, and its shares rose nearly 7 percent.

The low-cost carrier said fourth-quarter net income fell to $3.87 million, or 16 cents per share, from $14.2 million, or $4.57 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs from its November initial public offering and other special items, Virgin America earned 71 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected its unit revenue to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

"That's encouraging," said CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin. Wall Street had expected U.S. airlines to perform worse than this in a first quarter racked with winter storms and flight cancellations, he said.

Virgin America said it expected unit costs excluding fuel and profit-sharing to increase 1 percent to 3 percent in the quarter but still expects them to rise 4 percent to 6 percent for the full year, which it had forecast in January.

The Burlingame, California-based company also said it expected its average fuel expenses to be between $2.45 and $2.55 per gallon in the first quarter, down from its earlier outlook of $2.76.

Still, Derchin said that forecast was the highest of any of the airlines.

California fuel taxes are high, he said, and Virgin suffered more than its peers because it engaged in extensive fuel hedging while global oil prices have fallen more than 46 percent since June.

Shares of Virgin America were up 6.8 percent at $36.53 in morning trading.

