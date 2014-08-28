Virgin planes are parked next to each other at Kingsford Smith airport in Sydney August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Virgin Australia Holdings (VAH.AX) said its annual net loss tripled, hit by excess market capacity and one-off charges, adding that it would not give guidance for the current financial year because of an "uncertain economic environment."

Virgin and rival Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) have been engaged in a bitter price war in an attempt to increase market share.

Virgin also said weak consumer sentiment, a now-defunct tax on carbon-emitting companies and a charge for the 60 percent stake it bought in budget domestic carrier Tigerair last year had helped widen losses.

Its net loss for the year to end-June was A$355.6 million (214.34 million pounds), compared with A$98.1 million net loss for the previous year.

The company said its underlying net loss of A$211.7 million was in line with analysts' forecasts.

Virgin revealed its loss a day after Qantas reported an unprecedented A$2.8 billion net loss, although Qantas' loss was mainly due to a large restructuring. Qantas reported an underlying loss before tax of A$646 million, better than analysts had expected.

Virgin also said it is selling a 35 percent stake in its frequent flyer program to private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners in a deal which values the unit at A$960 million.

Virgin shares closed at A$0.42 on Thursday.

