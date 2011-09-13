L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenues, profits rise
PARIS L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
LONDON British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL is keen on combining with bmi, the UK carrier which Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) may be looking to sell.
"We continue to have a close interest in a combination with bmi," Virgin said in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.
International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, on Monday said it was still keen to get hold of bmi's coveted slots at London's Heathrow airport.
Bmi controls about 11 percent of the take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, the world's second-busiest airport, making it second there only to BA, which has around 42 percent of the slots.
Lufthansa has said that it is considering finding a partner for the loss-making bmi, and a source told Reuters on Sunday that it had mandated bankers to sound out a potential sale.
MEXICO CITY The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp , derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.