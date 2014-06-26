Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
SEATTLE Virgin America and its flight attendants will find out on August 13 whether an effort to form the first union at the California-based airline succeeds or fails, The National Mediation Board said on Thursday.
The board said votes by about 850 eligible airline workers will be tallied on that day, rather than on August 16, as the board had said previously. August 16 is a Saturday. The workers are seeking to be represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU). The voting is due to begin July 16.
Virgin America remains the last non-union airline among U.S. carriers after JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) pilots voted in April to organize. A prior authorizing vote by Virgin America flight attendants in December 2011 did not succeed.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.