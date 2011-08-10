LONDON British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL swung to a full-year profit but said market conditions had become tougher in recent months due to higher fuel prices and weakening consumer confidence.

The airline, majority owned by British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group, reported a pretax profit of 18.5 million pounds ($30 million) in the year to March, compared to a loss of 132 million pounds in the same period a year ago. It said revenues grew 13 percent to 2.7 billion pounds.

Virgin Atlantic, the second-largest long-haul carrier at London's Heathrow airport, said revenues in the first quarter of its new fiscal year had jumped 7.6 percent to 658 million pounds but that recent trading conditions had become more challenging.

"Since the turn of the year, market conditions have become tougher with increased capacity, faltering consumer confidence and high fuel prices," Steve Ridgway, Virgin Atlantic's Chief Executive said.

"We are also seeing softer trading in the areas that are hit hardest by the continued rises in Air Passenger Duty, particularly the Caribbean routes and premium economy cabins. Whilst business traffic remains strong, demand in the economy cabin is more challenged."

While air travel has picked up after the 2008/2009 global downturn, fuel costs, political unrest and a drop in traffic caused by the March 11 Japanese earthquake and tsunami are causing headaches for airlines across the world.

Industry body IATA last month said premium traffic had slumped because of Japan's nuclear crisis, weakening world trade and Middle East turmoil and that the soft patch could continue for the next few months.

Air France (AIRF.PA) and Lufthansa last month reported results battered by high fuel costs and said capacity would not grow as quickly as previously planned over the winter. In the U.S., shares in Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) fell to a year low after it said fuel costs grew at a higher rate than revenue.

However, International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), formed by the merger of BA and Iberia - Virgin's main rival at Heathrow - defied the gloom by swinging to a profit in the first half and predicting full-year earnings growth.

Virgin Atlantic - whose pilots this week voted to accept a pay offer, ending the prospect of strike action - said cargo revenues increased 39 percent to 224 million pounds in 2010/11 and that it would spend 100 million pounds on product development over the coming year.

($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Adveith Nair)