LONDON British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL is still keen on buying smaller UK rival bmi despite waning growth across the aviation industry, Virgin Atlantic's chief executive told Reuters.

"The bmi sale process is ongoing and we're still involved in that," Steve Ridgway said on Tuesday.

German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which owns bmi, has said that it is considering finding a partner for loss-making bmi, and has mandated bankers to sound out a potential sale.

Airlines are keen to get hold of bmi's coveted takeoff and landing slots at London's Heathrow airport.

Analysts believe bmi's main asset is its Heathrow slots -- Citigroup analyst Andrew Light last month estimated bmi's Heathrow slots to be worth around 460 million euros ($628 million).

Bmi controls about 10 percent of the take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, the world's second-busiest airport, making it second there only to IAG-owned (ICAG.L) British Airways (BA), which now has around 45 percent of the slots.

Last month BA acquired six daily takeoff and landing slots at London's Heathrow airport from bmi for an undisclosed sum.

"Bmi is an important UK asset and I think it needs to be dealt with wisely," said Ridgway, when asked if Virgin would look at acquiring bmi's slots instead of the airline itself.

Virgin Atlantic, majority-owned by billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group, swung to a full-year profit in the year to March but expects higher fuel prices, weakening consumer confidence and tough economic conditions to impact the business in its current fiscal year.

"Growth rates are low and it's very challenging for airlines at the moment and will probably continue to be like that in the months ahead," said Ridgway.

Industry body IATA last month said it expected airlines to suffer a weak end to the year due to waning consumer confidence, sluggish international trade and high fuel prices.

It said a weak global economy would prompt a sharp fall in airline profits in 2012 and cut the industry's profit margins to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent this year. IATA forecasts industry profits in 2012 will fall 29 percent to $4.9 billion from $6.9 billion this year.

Ridgway also poured cold water on a plan to link London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports by high-speed rail.

The British government last week said it was considering connecting the airports -- creating a virtual hub dubbed Heathwick -- to increase capacity in the London aviation market

"Building this link between airports is not really practical especially given the constraints placed on runway capacity in the UK," he said.

Virgin Atlantic on Tuesday said it plans to start using a low-carbon jet fuel derived from waste gases released during industrial steel production on certain commercial flights by 2014.

The technology, developed with energy firm LanzaTech, will capture waste gases from industrial production, then ferment and chemically convert them using technology by the company Swedish BioFuels for use as jet fuel.

"In future, waste from aluminum smelting and chemical plants could be used, right down to waste from power stations," said Ridgway.

($1 = 0.732 Euros)

