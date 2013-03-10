A Virgin Atlantic logo is seen at check-in desks at Gatwick airport, in southern England December 21, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL is facing record annual losses of 135 million pounds ($202 million), raising fears of job cuts, The Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper cites an internal memo sent by the airline's new chief executive, Craig Kreeger, as warning that its financial performance is "well behind where we anticipated".

The paper said that Kreeger has imposed an immediate pay freeze across the whole business and initiated a broad-based cost-cutting plan.

Virgin Atlantic has suffered in recent years from soaring fuel costs and increased competition as well as the global economic downturn.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

