Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
LONDON British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL is facing record annual losses of 135 million pounds ($202 million), raising fears of job cuts, The Sunday Times reported.
The newspaper cites an internal memo sent by the airline's new chief executive, Craig Kreeger, as warning that its financial performance is "well behind where we anticipated".
The paper said that Kreeger has imposed an immediate pay freeze across the whole business and initiated a broad-based cost-cutting plan.
Virgin Atlantic has suffered in recent years from soaring fuel costs and increased competition as well as the global economic downturn.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.