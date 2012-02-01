PORTSMOUTH, Virginia Women seeking an abortion in Virginia would be required to first have an ultrasound and be given the opportunity to view an image of the fetus under legislation passed Wednesday by state lawmakers.

The Senate voted 21-18 to approve the measure requiring the medical professional performing the ultrasound to obtain written certification from the woman that she was offered the chance to see the image.

The medical professional also would have to record whether the woman chose to see the ultrasound image or hear the fetal heartbeat. Viewing the image and listening to the heartbeat would not be required under the legislation.

Republican Governor Bob McDonnell has spoken in favor of the bill, which he is expected to sign into law if it passes in the Republican-dominated House of Delegates.

