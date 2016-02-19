WASHINGTON The U.S. military's Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia has lifted a lockdown on Friday that was imposed after shots were fired, the base said on Twitter.

The joint Army and Air Force base has resumed normal operations and the cause of the incident is under investigation. There was no active shooter or reported casualties, it said.

Shots were fired outside a Fort Eustis building at 11:30 a.m. Langley-Eustis is near Hampton Roads and Norfolk, about 120 miles (190 km) south of Washington.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Rigby)