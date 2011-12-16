Sheriff's officers have found five dead bodies in a home on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said on Friday.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the bodies when they responded to a call reporting an attempted suicide on Thursday afternoon, the office said in a statement.

"At the present time, the suspect seems to be among the deceased," it said.

The bodies were found in the unincorporated hamlet of Gargatha. They have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk, Virginia, and the investigation is continuing, it said.

Accomack is one of two Virginia counties on the Eastern Shore of Chesapeake Bay.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)