The shooting deaths of five people last week in a Virginia hamlet were in a murder-suicide stemming from a family custody dispute, authorities said on Monday.

Esteban Quintero-Gonzales, 37, forced his way into a residence in the hamlet of Gargatha, on Virginia's Eastern Shore, on Thursday and shot dead the four people inside, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Quintero-Gonzales then shot himself. The four people killed were Evelyn Colon-Matias, 27; Jesus Angel Quintero-Colon, 10; Ana Estefani Quintero-Colon, 9; and Zayday Reyes, 20.

Quintero-Gonzales was the father of the boy and girl and was involved in custody hearings with their mother, Colon-Matias. Reyes was a tenant at the residence and had been letting the woman and the two children stay there, the statement said.

The conclusion of murder-suicide was the result of evidence at the scene and interviews, it said. The investigation is continuing, it said.

