A suspected Virginia bank robber posted online videos of the heist and a photo of his note asking for $150,000 just before his arrest, local media reported on Thursday.

The suspect, Dominyk Antonio Alfonseca, 23, of Norfolk, walked into TowneBank in Virginia Beach around 1:40 p.m. EDT on Monday and handed the teller a note asking for the money, police said in a statement.

Alfonseca left the bank and immediately posted on Instagram two videos of the teller loading bills into a bag, and one photo of his robbery note, according to the Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

Alfonseca was arrested 22 minutes later. Police would not discuss details and said the investigation was ongoing.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery, according to court records.

Alfonseca told the newspaper he was innocent because he did not demand or steal the money, but asked for it politely and said "please."

His next court appearance is June 12.

