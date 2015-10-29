WASHINGTON A Virginia teenager has been arrested for threatening to detonate a bomb at his high school and shoot students in an attack stemming from his inability to make friends, and police found weapons at his home, authorities said on Thursday.

The 15-year-old boy is accused of making the threats on Tuesday at Brooke Point High School in Stafford, about 45 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Stafford County Sheriff's Department spokesman Bill Kennedy said.

One student was threatened by the boy and reported his plans to the school's principal, Kennedy said. Other students told their parents who reported the threat to police, he said.

"Apparently the young man was angry because of his difficulties in developing relationships with fellow students," Kennedy said.

Police searched the boy's home and found several secured weapons, Kennedy said.

The boy, who is not being named because he is a minor, was being held in a juvenile facility after being charged on Tuesday with making bomb threats and committing or aiding acts of terrorism, police said.

The arrest comes amid a string of mass shootings at schools and other public places in the United States, including one carried out earlier this month at an Oregon community college by a student who neighbors described as a self-absorbed loner.

Also on Thursday, a Washington state teen was charged with assault and firearm offenses after pointing a rifle he stole from his grandfather at schoolmates awaiting a bus to take them to a Tacoma-area school, a local prosecutor said.

