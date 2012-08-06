ViroPharma Inc said U.S. health regulators approved a change in the manufacturing process of its drug to treat swelling caused by a genetic disorder, allowing the company to scale up production.

The biopharmaceutical company's shares were up 14 percent at $22.72 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq, after hitting a high of $23.08.

"We now have the means to ensure the market is fully served and build adequate safety stock levels. We also believe we have flexibility to increase our production even further through additional shifts should the need arise," Chief Operating Officer Dan Soland said.

The injectable drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat adolescent and adult patients with hereditary angioedema, a genetic disorder that causes swelling beneath the skin.

Cinryze brought in sales of $68.2 million in the January-March period, contributing to more than half of the company's total sales.

(Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)