ViroPharma Inc VPHM.O posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year revenue forecast on weak sales of its antibiotic Vancocin, which accounted for more than half of its 2011 sales.

The cut in forecast comes a month after the U.S. health regulator granted approval of generic versions of Vancocin.

For 2012, the company expects revenue of $450 million to $500 million, down from its prior forecast of $600 million to $660 million.

Analysts on an average are expecting revenue of $502.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The pharmaceutical company posted a first-quarter net income of $20.0 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $36.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared with analysts' estimates of 42 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $135.8 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $148.8 million.

Vancocin sales fell 4.5 percent during the quarter.

ViroPharma shares, which have fallen 24 percent since the approval of generic versions of its antibiotic last month, closed at $21.75 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)