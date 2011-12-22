France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Viropharma Inc VPHM.O said it has bought an exclusive option to acquire privately owned Meritage Pharma Inc for an initial payment of $7.5 million.
The biotechnology company said it would also pay Meritage up to $12.5 million for the development of an esophagus drug and exclusive right to acquire the company when certain clinical and regulatory milestones are met.
Meritage Pharma will use the funds to conduct additional mid-stage study on a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disorder of the esophagus.
ViroPharma will have an option to acquire Meritage for $69.9 million after it gets the final mid-stage data.
ViroPharma shares closed at $27.83 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.